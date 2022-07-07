Mets’ Bassitt says MLB should ‘stop testing’ for COVID-19

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt says he “probably won’t” inform team and Major League Baseball officials if he feels COVID-19 symptoms in the future. Bassitt was placed on the COVID-19 list on July 1 after complaining about sluggishness to team officials. The right-hander missed his scheduled start against Texas last Friday and only rejoined the team Thursday. Bassitt claims he was asymptomatic. He says MLB should “just stop testing,” adding “there’s no reason” to be honest about symptoms and trigger a series of tests that could force him to miss an extended period.