Let coaches coach? After Wimbledon, men’s tennis will try it

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Tennis has not always allowed coaches to coach. But it will now. At least on a trial basis. Once Wimbledon ends, the ATP men’s tour will follow the lead of the WTA women’s tour and let coaches offer some words and hand signals to players during matches at all tournaments. That includes the U.S. Open, starting in New York in late August. That will be the first time coaching is allowed during main-draw matches at a Grand Slam tournament. The ATP’s announcement opened a debate in the sport. Some folks think it’s a good idea, in part to increase fan engagement. Others think it goes against the nature of tennis as an individual, go-it-alone sport.