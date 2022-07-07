Former Beavers Payton, Eubanks reunited with the Blazers

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A little more than six years ago guard Gary Payton II and forward Drew Eubanks were teammates at Oregon State, leading the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance after a 26-year drought. Now they’re teammates once more — and back in Oregon — with the Portland Trail Blazers. Payton, the son of the former Oregon State and Seattle SuperSonics star Gary Payton, won an NBA title with the Warriors last month before signing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Blazers as a free agent.