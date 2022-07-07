Chicago secures home court for the Commissioner’s Cup game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Emma Meesseman scored 20 points, Candace Parker had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 93-84 to secure home court for the Commissioner’s Cup game. Chicago will host Las Vegas on July 26 for the Commissioner’s Cup. Julie Allemand beat the third-quarter buzzer with a long 3-pointer to extend Chicago’s lead to 77-57 after a 29-point frame. Indiana scored 18 of the opening 27 points of the fourth, but Chicago held on. Azura Stevens scored 16 points and Allie Quigley added 13 for Chicago. Courtney Vandersloot had seven points and six assists. Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points and rookie NaLyssa Smith had her sixth double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.