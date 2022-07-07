Alex Cejka shoots 64, leads Senior Players Championship

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Alex Cejka birdied two of the final three holes for a 6-under 64 and a two-stroke lead Thursday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Cejka birdied the par-3 seventh and par-4 ninth to cap a bogey-free round on Firestone Country Club’s South Course. The 51-year-old Czech-born German is chasing his third senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA last year. David Toms was second, also closing on the front nine with birdies on Nos. 7 and 9. Jerry Kelly and Ernie Els shot 67.