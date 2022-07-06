Tigers get first 4-game sweep of Guardians since 2013

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera had three RBIs to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 8-2. It was Detroit’s first four-game sweep of Cleveland since 2013. Cabrera also passed Dave Winfield for 17th on baseball’s all-time RBI list with 1,835. Michael Pineda allowed two runs and five hits over five innings and four teammates combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief. Cleveland’s Shane Bieber gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks. Detroit is 7-2 against the Guardians this year and is set up to win the season series against them for the first time since 2015.