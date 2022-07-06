Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million. Steinbrenner admits “of course it’s a possibility” but adds ”cross that bridge when I come to it.”