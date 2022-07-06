Schwarber homers twice, Phillies still fall to Nationals 3-2

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josiah Gray struck out a career-high 11 and the last-place Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2. Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs for the second straight night for the Phillies. Schwarber’s two homers off Gray increased his NL-best total to 27. Only New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has more homers with 29. Luis Garcia hit a two-run double in the seventh inning off Phillies starter Aaron Nola for a 3-2 lead.