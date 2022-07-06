Rudy Gobert arrives in Minnesota, after 9 seasons with Utah

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Rudy Gobert reads Twitter comments, so he’s aware that Minnesota fans didn’t like him very much during his first nine NBA seasons. And he also heard Timberwolves coach Chris Finch complain regularly about the way he sets screens. Those perspectives are probably going to change. The Timberwolves announced the acquisition of Gobert at a news conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday. That’s after the trade that they agreed to make with the Utah Jazz last week could finally become official. It took four players, five first-round picks and the option of swapping another pick to get the French center to Minnesota.