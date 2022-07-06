Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:58 PM

Royals hit 3 HRs off Javier, end Astros’ 8-game win streak

KION 2020

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Emmanuel Rivera all homered as the Kansas City Royals roughed up Cristian Javier early and held on for a 7-4 win over the Houston Astros. The Astros’ major league-best eight-game winning streak was snapped. Javier had allowed one hit in 14 innings over his last two starts. But the Royals got to him almost immediately. Merrifield sent Javier’s third pitch into the seats in left field. Dozier had a two-run shot later in the inning. Brad Keller allowed five hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings and the Royals’ bullpen shut the Astros down the rest of the way.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content