Rays’ Kluber shuts down Red Sox bats in righty Bello’s debut

By MAUREEN MULLEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Corey Kluber worked six scoreless innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Red Sox 7-1 on Wednesday night in the major league debut of Brayan Bello, the top pitching prospect in Boston’s system. The 23-year-old Bello worked four up-and-down innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts. The right-hander finished his 79-pitch outing by retiring two batters after Josh Lowe’s one-out double. Randy Arozarena had a two-out, two-run double in the third inning off Bello, and Kevin Kiermaier had another run-scoring double to make it 4-0. Kluber allowed three hits with no walks and five strikeouts.