NFL makes strong push for flag football with eye on Olympics

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Flag football will be played at an international, multi-sport event for the first time next week during the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama. The NFL may be the sport’s biggest cheerleader. The NFL partnered with the International Federation of American Football to bring flag football to The World Games with an eye on the 2028 Olympics. Sixteen of the world’s best flag football teams will compete for gold for the first time at The World Games kicking off Sunday at Birmingham’s historic Legion Field. Flag football is one of 33 sports in the program at the Olympic-style, multi-sport event, following its inclusion by the International World Games Association in 2020.