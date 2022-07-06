‘Most stressful thing’ in tennis creates angst at Wimbledon

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rankings are a significant part of every professional tennis player’s life. They are a form of currency in the sport. One athlete called it “the most stressful thing about our job.” Adding to the angst for some at Wimbledon is the women’s and men’s tours’ unprecedented removal of ranking points for the tournament in reaction to the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. That means someone like Novak Djokovic will fall to No. 7 even if he wins the championship again because the points he earned for the 2021 title at Wimbledon will go away next week and he can’t replenish them.