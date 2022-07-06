Julio Rodríguez, another burgeoning star in Seattle

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — When Julio Rodríguez made the Mariners opening day roster, it was a sign the future had arrived ahead of schedule. And after a rocky first few weeks, the 21-year-old Rodríguez is thriving and proving his arrival in the majors was right on time. He’s been the AL rookie of the month in consecutive months. He was the AL player of the week last week. He may be the midseason leader for AL rookie of the year. And he could find himself an All-Star in a coupe of weeks. Rodriguez is hitting .277 with an .823 OPS, 15 homers, 16 doubles and 43 RBIs.