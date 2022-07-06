Judge, Hicks hit grand slams as Yankees pound Pirates 16-0

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks hit grand slams as the New York Yankees drilled the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-0. Judge became the first Yankees player to hit 30 home runs before the All-Star break twice when he turned on a pitch from reliever Manny Banuelos in the eighth and sent it screaming into left-field seats for his third career slam. Hicks followed in the ninth with a grand slam of his own. Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, Joey Gallo and Kyle Higashioka also homered for New York as the Yankees collected a season-high 22 hits. Luis Severino scattered four hits over six innings to earn his first victory in over a month.