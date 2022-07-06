Skip to Content
Ghana recruits five players now eligible for World Cup duty

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Four months before competing at the World Cup, Ghana’s national team added five new recruits who are now eligible to play in Qatar. Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has played for England Under-21s. Hamburger SV pair Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer both represented Germany Under-21s. Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams played one friendly for Spain, where he was born, six years ago. Patric Pfeiffer is a forward at German club Darmstadt. FIFA eligibility rules let countries recruit players from their global diaspora in certain cases. Ghana is in a World Cup group in Qatar with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay,

