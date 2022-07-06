Former champion Simona Halep back in Wimbledon semifinals

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Simona Halep’s first appearance at Wimbledon since winning the title three years is going just as good as it did the last time. The 16th-seeded Romanian reached the semifinals and stretched her winning streak at the All England Club to 12 matches by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court. Halep missed the chance to defend her title at Wimbledon twice. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and she had to sit out in 2021 with a left calf injury. Halep says “I’m just trying to build my confidence back.” Halep will face Rybakina in the semifinals. The 17th-seeded Rybakina beat Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on No. 1 Court.