Falcons sign former Bears DT Eddie Goldman to 1-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons now have run-stopping help for the middle of their defensive line, signing former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. The 28-year-old Goldman started 73 of 81 games in six seasons with the Bears. He was a second-round pick from Florida State in 2015 and likely will compete for a starting job at nose tackle in the Falcons’ base 3-4 defense. Goldman will add needed bulk to the defensive front at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds. He joins Grady Jarrett as veteran defensive tackles in the Falcons’ base 3-4 scheme.