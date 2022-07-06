Delle Donne has season-high 26 points, Mystics beat Dream

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored nine of her season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 85-66 on Wednesday night. Delle Donne was 10 of 17 from the field and had eight rebounds. Myisha Hines-Allen added 14 points, Natasha Cloud had 13, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough a season-high 12 and Ariel Atkins 10 for Washington (14-10). Monique Billings, Cheyenne Parker, Tiffany Hayes and Rhyne Howard scored 10 points apiece for Atlanta (10-12).