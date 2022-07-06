Bulls sign two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have signed veteran center Andre Drummond, adding a two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding champion. The team also re-signed backup forward Derrick Jones Jr. The 28-year-old Drummond has averaged 13.8 points and 13.3 rebounds over 10 seasons with Detroit, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia and Brooklyn. He figures to back up Nikola Vucevic. Drummond had a strong second half for Brooklyn last season after being traded in the deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia, averaging 11.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in 24 games for the Nets. Drummond has averaged 13.8 points and 13.3 rebounds over 10 seasons with Detroit, Cleveland, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia and Brooklyn. Jones averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 51 games last season.