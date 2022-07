MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has added experience to its midfield by signing Belgium international Axel Witsel on a one-year deal. The 33-year-old Witsel joined on a free transfer after his contract at Borussia Dortmund expired at the end of last season. Witsel has a total of more than 600 appearances at club level. That includes 77 in the Champions League. He played at the last two World Cups with Belgium.