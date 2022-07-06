AP source: Heat, Caleb Martin agree on 3-year, $20.4M deal

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Caleb Martin is coming off the best season of his career, and the Miami Heat are giving him three more years as a reward. A person with knowledge of the agreement says Martin agreed to a three-year contract on Wednesday. The deal will start with the forward making $6.5 million this coming season and be worth $20.4 million over the full three years. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Heat had not yet announced the signing of the deal.