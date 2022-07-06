American midfielder Adams joins Leeds, reunites with Marsch

LEEDS, England (AP) — American midfielder Tyler Adams is moving to the English Premier League with Leeds in a move which reunites him with coach Jesse Marsch. Adams joined Leeds on Wednesday on a five-year contract and a reported fee of 20 million pounds ($23.8 million). Adams played under Marsch in Germany with Leipzig before Marsch was fired last year and went on to join Leeds. The team escaped relegation on the last day of the EPL season. The 23-year-old Adams has played 30 times for the U.S. but wasn’t a regular starter for Leipzig last season.