Wimbledon quarterfinalist Kyrgios due in court in Australia

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios is due in court back home in Australia next month. A lawyer representing him says the “precise nature of” the allegations “is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the prosecution or” the 27-year-old professional tennis player. Johannessen wrote that “the allegations are not considered as fact” by the court and Kyrgios is not “considered charged” with an offense until a first appearance in court. The Canberra Times reported that Kyrgios is supposed to appear in court on Aug. 2. The newspaper cited local police as saying that a 27-year-old Australian man is involved in a case about “common assault following an incident in December 2021.”