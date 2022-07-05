Tiger Woods looking at British Open as historic occasion

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Tiger Woods considers the British Open at St. Andrews to be a historic occasion. That might mean more than the Open celebrating a 150-year anniversary. Woods is so limited by injuries from his car crash in 2021 that he is playing only three majors this year. And he doesn’t know when the British Open will return to St. Andrews next. He says he can play golf. The question is how much longer he can compete at a high level. This might be his last chance to add another Open title to victories at St. Andrews in 2000 and 2005.