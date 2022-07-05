Soccer union warns of high-risk countries for salary default

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Soccer players have been cautioned by their trades union about joining clubs in countries with “systematic and widespread contractual violations.” The list included China, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The global group of player unions known as FIFPRO says its national members should be consulted about prospective transfers and free-agent signings. Turkey and Romania were singled out for longstanding issues at multiple clubs including defaulting on salary payments. FIFPRO also says salary non-payment is also “a recurring problem” for players in Algeria, China and Saudi Arabia.