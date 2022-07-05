Richarlison banned for Tottenham’s EPL opener

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham forward Richarlison has been banned from his new club’s English Premier League opening game after throwing a smoke canister when playing for Everton last season. The English Football Association says Richarlison admitted a charge of improper conduct. He’s been banned for one game and fined $30,000. The Brazil forward will miss Tottenham hosting Southampton on Aug. 6. Richarlison scored in Everton’s 1-0 win against Chelsea on May 1 to help his then club avoid relegation. A lit, blue smoke canister was thrown on the pitch by Everton supporters. Richarlison picked it up and threw it away from the field.