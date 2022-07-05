Phils’ Harper vows to play this year, but no date for return

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper says he will return from his broken left thumb and play this season. Harper didn’t put a timetable on his return. Harper was injured late last month when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell. The 2021 NL MVP had three pins put in his thumb during surgery that will be there for three weeks. He is in a cast and unable to throw. The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS.