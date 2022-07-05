PGA Tour and Europe get together in Scotland and Kentucky

By The Associated Press

PGA Tour and European tour players will be on both sides of the Atlantic this week. Under a new arrangement, the Scottish Open and the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky are sanctioned by both tours. That gives the Scottish Open the strongest field it has ever had. The only player from the top 14 in the world who is not playing the Scottish Open is Rory McIlroy. The British Open at St. Andrews is next week. The leading three players from the top 10 at the Scottish Open get exemptions into St. Andrews. The Senior Players Championship returns to Firestone South.