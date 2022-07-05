Ons Jabeur makes more history for Arab women at Wimbledon

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur added a new “first” to her résumé by becoming the first Arab woman to reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament. The third-seeded Tunisian improved on last year’s quarterfinal run at Wimbledon by doing one better at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. She beat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Centre Court. Jabeur says “I was hoping that I could get to this stage for a long time already.” Jabeur will face Tatjana Maria in the semifinals. Maria is another newcomer to this stage at a major tournament and is the oldest first-time Grand Slam semifinalist in the Open era. She defeated 22-year-old Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.