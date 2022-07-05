NHL Draft: Teams weigh risks of selecting Russian prospects

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

The war in Ukraine has added an increasing level of uncertainty for teams looking at Russia-born prospects in this week’s NHL draft. There are fresh questions regarding their availability to play in North America. There is the potential of Russia being shut out in the first round for the first time since 2005. The concerns include when and whether Russian players will be able to travel to play in North America. The draft will be held Thursday and Friday in Montreal.