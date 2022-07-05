New York Rangers give Gauthier 1-year contract extension

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have given forward Julien Gauthier a one-year contract extension. General manager Chris Drury announced the move. Gauthier had three goals and four assists in 49 games this past season. The 24-year-old has five goals and 13 assists in 96 career NHL games, split between the Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes. Gauthier played his first five games with the Hurricanes in 2019-20 before being traded to New York in February 2020. He was selected by the Hurricanes with the 21st pick of the 2016 draft.