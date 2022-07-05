Michael Andretti calls Mid-Ohio team actions unacceptable

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Michael Andretti has acknowledged that the meltdown of his IndyCar team at Mid-Ohio was unacceptable and says his four drivers will be expected to work together as teammates the remainder of the season. Andretti led an emergency meeting after Sunday’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, where a fracture in the Andretti Autosport lineup was fully revealed. All four of his drivers were involved in contact with one another and the dislike between Romain Grosjean and Alexander Rossi was on full display.