Man United goes Dutch again to buy left back Tyrell Malacia

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has gone back to the Netherlands to buy its first player since Erik ten Hag arrived as coach. Tyrell Malacia signed from Feyenoord for a reported initial fee of $15.4 million. He will compete with England international Luke Shaw to play at left back. United says Malacia signed a four-year contract. Whether Netherlands international Malacia ever gets to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford is unclear. Ronaldo has been excused from returning to preseason training this week and has told the club he wants to leave to seek Champions League action.