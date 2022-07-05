Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:35 PM

Loyd scores 25 points, Storm beat Fever 95-73

KION 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 25 points, Tina Charles had 13 points and eight rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 95-73. Seattle got its 400th regular-season win. Gabby Williams added 14 points, Ezi Magbegor had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Breanna Stewart also scored 12 for Seattle. Sue Bird had two points, on 1-of-7 shooting and five assists. Briann January, who is retiring after the season, also scored two points in her final trip to Indiana, where her 14-year career began. Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points for Indiana. NaLyssa Smith added 14 points and Danielle Robinson had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content