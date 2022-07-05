Jody Allen: Seahawks, Blazers not for sale at this time

SEATTLE (AP) — The chairwoman of both franchises says the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers are not currently for sale. Jody Allen’s statement came amid growing speculation about the future ownership of the teams due to stipulations in Paul Allen’s will that called for both teams to eventually be sold and the proceeds given to philanthropic endeavors. Most of the speculation has centered on the future of the Trail Blazers. Jody Allen has overseen both teams since her brother died in 2018 and is the trustee for his estate. She acknowledged the teams will eventually be put up for sale but said there is no set timeline.