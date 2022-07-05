Islanders hire Houda, Wiseman as assistant coaches

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have hired Doug Houda and Brian Wiseman as coaches. The Islanders announced the additions to new coach Lane Lambert’s staff on Tuesday. Houda joins the Islanders after six seasons as an assistant with the Detroit Red Wings. He had worked the previous decade in the same role with the Boston Bruins, who won the Stanley Cup in 2011. Wiseman spent the last three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers as an assistant coach. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach at the University of Michigan for eight seasons.