Hardy ready to rebuild Jazz as NBA’s youngest head coach

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz has introduced new coach Will Hardy, who is tasked with rebuilding a team that no longer has Rudy Gobert. Hardy is the NBA’s current youngest head coach at age 34. He was an assistant with the Boston Celtics last season. And he has worked for the Jazz before, as an intern in the business operations department in 2009. Hardy says he is ready to embrace whatever direction Jazz CEO Danny Ainge and GM Justin Zanik decide to take. Ainge said Hardy impressed him with his maturity and his coaching philosophy.