Former NBA player Lorenzo Brown eligible to play for Spain

MADRID (AP) — Former NBA player Lorenzo Brown is eligible to play for Spain’s national team after being granted Spanish citizenship. The Spanish basketball federation welcomed the American player saying his arrival is “part of its strategy to expand the base of players and talent available to play for the national team.” The federation says Brown’s arrival will help make up for the absence of some key players because of injuries and retirement. Spain is missing Ricky Rubio because of an injury, while Sergio Rodríguez, Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol retired recently.