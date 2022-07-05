Emporia State football player dies in cliff-diving accident

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — University officials say a wide receiver on the Emporia State football team died over the weekend in a cliff-diving accident. Brexten Green died Saturday at Grand Lake in Oklahoma. He came to Emporia State from Cashion High School in Cashion, Oklahoma. Emporia State President Ken Hush said Tuesday in a campus-wide email that Green was set to start his second year after redshirting last season and was seeking a business administration degree. Funeral arrangements are pending.