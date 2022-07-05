Bills coordinator Leslie Frazier helps young coaches advance

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Leslie Frazier expected another opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL after a three-year-plus stint in Minnesota from 2010-13. Frazier, the Buffalo Bills’ 63-year-old defensive coordinator, is still waiting for that second chance while doing his best to help young coaches advance their careers. Frazier was among the featured speakers at the NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit last month. Frazier’s defense finished No. 1 in the NFL last season in fewest points, yards and several other statistical categories. He interviewed for head coaching vacancies with Miami, Chicago and the New York Giants.