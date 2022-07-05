Avs start moves toward defending title, bring back Cogliano

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche made their first big move of the offseason by re-signing veteran forward Andrew Cogliano to a one-year deal. The 35-year-old Cogliano played a gritty role in the Avalanche hoisting their first Cup since 2001, with three goals and three assists in 16 games. The Avalanche have many unrestricted free agents. There are forwards like Nazem Kadri, Andre Burakovsky, Valeri Nichushkin, defensemen such as Josh Manson Jack Johnson and goaltender Darcy Kuemper.