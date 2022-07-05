At 34, Maria reaches Wimbledon semifinals for 1st time

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The first semifinalist at this year’s Wimbledon is the oldest woman remaining in the draw. Tatjana Maria is a 34-year-old German who returned to the tour less than a year ago following the birth of her second daughter. She advanced to the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her 35th appearance. She beat 22-year-old Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. Maria is making her 10th appearance at the All England Club and has become only the sixth woman in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon semifinals after turning 34. Her best previous performance was reaching the third round in 2015.