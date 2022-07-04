Zelenskyy praises IOC for supporting bans on Russian sport

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the IOC for supporting a ban on Russian teams and athletes competing in most Olympics sports. On Tuesday, a sports court in Switzerland will hear a Russian appeal to challenge the ruling in international soccer. Zelenskyy met with IOC president Thomas Bach in Kyiv on Sunday. He praised Bach’s “unwavering position” on sports sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus. Zelenskyy said 89 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died in hostilities that are now in a fifth month. The IOC has tripled an aid fund for Ukrainian sport to $7.5 million.