Wimbledon appealing fine from women’s tour over Russia ban

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The All England Club is appealing a fine levied by the WTA women’s professional tennis tour for banning Russian and Belarusian players from tournaments in Britain because of the war in Ukraine. The Lawn Tennis Association also is expected to appeal a financial penalty imposed by the WTA after no players from Russia or Belarus were allowed to take part in grass-court tuneup events last month at Eastbourne, Nottingham and Birmingham. All England Club CEO Sally Bolton says the club appealed its WTA fine and is “is still waiting to hear from” the ATP men’s tour.