Olympic luge champ Natalie Geisenberger expecting 2nd baby

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Olympic luge champ Natalie Geisenberger of Germany is pregnant with her second child. Geisenberger has won the last three Olympic women’s luge gold medals and is considered by many to be the most dominant athlete in her sport’s history. Geisenberger announced her pregnancy over the weekend on social media. Her first child, Leo, was born in 2020. She took off the 2019-20 season, then returned in 2020-21 to win her eighth overall World Cup championship.