Nimmo, Lindor homer as first-place Mets beat Reds 7-4

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor homered, helping the New York Mets beat the lowly Cincinnati Reds 7-4. Taijuan Walker struck out nine in six innings as NL East-leading New York earned its second straight win after a stretch of four losses in five games. The Mets improved to 50-30, and ace right-hander Max Scherzer returns Tuesday night after being sidelined by a strained left oblique muscle. Nick Senzel and Brandon Drury homered for last-place Cincinnati, which lost for the fifth time in six games.