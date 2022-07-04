NHL Draft: The risk of attending and not getting selected

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

The NHL draft in Montreal this week is being conducted in person for the first time since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic forced the past two events to be held remotely. With prospects again in attendance, it opens the age-old question of whether it’s worth going for some at risk of not hearing their name called through the seven-round draft. Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane recalls almost giving up. He sat in the stands through 12-plus rounds over two consecutive summers before finally getting selected 166th overall by Calgary in the 2015 draft in Florida.