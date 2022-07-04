Nats’ Soto says MRI showed no damage to injured left calf

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto says an MRI on his left calf showed no damage after he left the Washington Nationals game Sunday against the Miami Marlins because of tightness. Soto felt something behind his left knee and in his calf after making a throw in right field in the top of the third inning and exited after running the bases in the fourth. Soto was not in the Nats lineup Monday but pinch-hit in the eighth and drew a walk. The 23-year-old star says he’s taking it day by day. Soto had an eight-game hitting streak going into Sunday. The team is in talks to try to sign the face of the franchise to a long-term contract.