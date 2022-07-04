Fountas’ hat trick helps DC United beat Orlando City 5-3

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas scored three goals to help D.C. United beat Orlando City 5-3. Fountas began his hat trick for United with two goals in three minutes early in the first half, and scored his third in the 51st. United also got goals from Kimarni Smith in the 74th and Nigel Robertha in second-half stoppage time. Alexandre Pato, Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara each scored for Orlando (7-7-4). United next plays on Friday against the Philadelphia Union on the road, and Orlando will host Inter Miami on Saturday.